Bech struggled to get anything going Sunday, much like the majority of his rookie season with the Raiders. The 23-year-old wideout was not a major part of the Raiders' offensive plans this season, while tight end Brock Bowers and fellow wide receiver Tre Tucker stepped up as the focal points of the team's passing attack. With subpar quarterback play and a struggling offense, Bech was not in an ideal situation to start out his professional career. The TCU product should continue to improve and will hope to see more consistent play at signal caller when he returns for the 2026 season in Las Vegas.