Jack Campbell News: Double-digit stops in win

Campbell recorded 13 total tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 24-14 win over the Packers.

Campbell was flying around the field in Week 9, compiling a season-high 13 tackles while playing 92 percent of the team's defensive snaps. The linebacker has now crossed the double-digit tackles threshold in back-to-back weeks after not reaching that mark in any of the team's first six games of the year. On the season, Campbell is up to 62 total tackles (32 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also forcing a fumble over eight games.