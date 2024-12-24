Jack Campbell News: Notches seven stops in Week 16
Campbell recorded seven tackles (four solo) and a defensed pass in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Bears.
Campbell ranked third on Detroit in stops behind Brian Branch and Amik Robertson. Campbell has been quite consistent this season with at least seven tackles in 12 of his 15 contests. He's already recorded more tackles (116) this year than the 95 he registered during 17 regular-season games as a rookie last season.
