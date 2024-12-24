Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Campbell headshot

Jack Campbell News: Notches seven stops in Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Campbell recorded seven tackles (four solo) and a defensed pass in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Bears.

Campbell ranked third on Detroit in stops behind Brian Branch and Amik Robertson. Campbell has been quite consistent this season with at least seven tackles in 12 of his 15 contests. He's already recorded more tackles (116) this year than the 95 he registered during 17 regular-season games as a rookie last season.

Jack Campbell
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now