Jack Campbell News: Picks up seven tackles in win

Campbell recorded seven tackles (six solo) and one forced fumble in the Lions' win over the Seahawks on Monday night.

After playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 3 against Arizona, Campbell played just 68 percent of the downs versus Seattle, which is more in line with his 56 and 73 percent snap shares from Weeks 1 and 2, respectively. The 18th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Campbell has 24 tackles (14 solo), including four TFLs, and the one forced fumble through four games.