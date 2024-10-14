Jack Campbell News: Secures seven tackles in blowout

Campbell recorded seven total tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 47-9 victory over the Cowboys.

Campbell was once again busy in Week 6, finishing tied for the team lead in takedowns with cornerback Amik Robertson against Dallas. Campbell played 73 percent of the team's defensive snaps, which is close to his typical workload as he's now established himself as the team's primary left outside linebacker. Through five games in 2024, the 24-year-old has produced 31 total tackles (15 solo) and a forced fumble.