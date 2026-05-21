Jack Campbell News: Signs four-year extension
Campbell is signing a four-year, $81 million extension with the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Lions declined Campbell's fifth-year option for 2027 ($21.9 million) and will now keep him around long term on a deal that likely lands much softer on the 2027 cap sheet. He now deservedly ranks among the highest-paid off-ball LBs in the NFL, coming off a 2025 campaign with 176 tackles, five sacks, four pass defenses, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Campbell hasn't missed a game since the Lions took him 28th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
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