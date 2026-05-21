Jack Campbell headshot

Jack Campbell News: Signs four-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Campbell is signing a four-year, $81 million extension with the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Lions declined Campbell's fifth-year option for 2027 ($21.9 million) and will now keep him around long term on a deal that likely lands much softer on the 2027 cap sheet. He now deservedly ranks among the highest-paid off-ball LBs in the NFL, coming off a 2025 campaign with 176 tackles, five sacks, four pass defenses, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Campbell hasn't missed a game since the Lions took him 28th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jack Campbell
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Campbell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Campbell See More
NFL Picks: Ravens vs Lions Monday Night Football Best Bets
NFL
NFL Picks: Ravens vs Lions Monday Night Football Best Bets
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
241 days ago
Gameday Injuries: Week 3
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
243 days ago
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Egbuka, Kraft, Warren Deemed Questionable
NFL
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Egbuka, Kraft, Warren Deemed Questionable
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
244 days ago
NFL Week Previews: Week 3 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week Previews: Week 3 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
245 days ago
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Preseason Pickups & Late-Round Targets
NFL
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Preseason Pickups & Late-Round Targets
Author Image
Joe Bartel
269 days ago