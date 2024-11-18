Jack Campbell News: Solid outing in blowout win

Campbell recorded nine total tackles (three solo), including 0.5 sacks, in Sunday's 52-6 win over the Jaguars.

Campbell led Detroit's defense in total tackles Sunday and has now posted seven-plus stops in each of his last seven outings. The second-year pro from Iowa has really emerged as the Lions' top inside linebacker this season, having recorded 78 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended across the team's first 10 games. He's expected to remain a viable IDP choice as the Lions travel to Indianapolis in Week 12.