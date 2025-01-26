Jack Campbell News: Steps up production in year 2
Campbell finished the 2024 regular season with 131 total tackles (69 solo), including 1.5 sacks, while also adding five passes defensed and a forced fumble over 17 games.
Campbell was once again able to run the gauntlet in 2024, appearing in all 17 regular-season games with the Lions. The linebacker led the team in total tackles, increasing his output from 95 takedowns in 2023 as a rookie. Campbell was also able to secure the first forced fumble of his career in Week 4 against the Seahawks. The 24-year-old figures to be a fixture in the middle of the Lions' defense for years to come and he'll look to take another step up in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now