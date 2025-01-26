Jack Campbell News: Steps up production in year 2

Campbell finished the 2024 regular season with 131 total tackles (69 solo), including 1.5 sacks, while also adding five passes defensed and a forced fumble over 17 games.

Campbell was once again able to run the gauntlet in 2024, appearing in all 17 regular-season games with the Lions. The linebacker led the team in total tackles, increasing his output from 95 takedowns in 2023 as a rookie. Campbell was also able to secure the first forced fumble of his career in Week 4 against the Seahawks. The 24-year-old figures to be a fixture in the middle of the Lions' defense for years to come and he'll look to take another step up in 2025.