Jack Campbell News: Team-high eight tackles Week 14

Campbell registered eight tackles (three solo) during the Lions' 34-31 win over the Packers in Week 14.

Campbell played every single defensive snap in Week 14, which is the fourth time he's done that in the Lions' last five games. With four games left in the 2024 regular-season, the second-year linebacker has already surpassed his rookie tackling numbers and is up to 98 tackles (51 solo), including 1.5 sacks, along with three pass defenses and two forced fumbles across 13 contests. Campbell is on track to break the tackling century mark in Week 15 against the Lions on Sunday, Dec. 15.