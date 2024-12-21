Jack Cochrane Injury: Hurts ankle, won't return Saturday
Cochrane (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's Week 16 matchup against Houston.
Cochrane was hurt during a Chiefs kick return in the first quarter, and he won't return to the contest. The linebacker has worked almost exclusively on special teams this year, as he entered Saturday with 292 snaps as part of that unit as opposed to just nine on defense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now