Jack Cochrane headshot

Jack Cochrane Injury: Hurts ankle, won't return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Cochrane (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's Week 16 matchup against Houston.

Cochrane was hurt during a Chiefs kick return in the first quarter, and he won't return to the contest. The linebacker has worked almost exclusively on special teams this year, as he entered Saturday with 292 snaps as part of that unit as opposed to just nine on defense.

Jack Cochrane
Kansas City Chiefs
