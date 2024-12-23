Jack Cochrane Injury: Placed on injured reserve

The Chiefs placed Cochrane (ankle) on injured reserve Monday.

Cochrane broke his ankle during a kickoff in the first quarter of Saturday's 27-19 win over the Texans. He won't be available to play in the Chiefs' final two games of the regular season, though he could be activated off IR during the postseason if the Chiefs make a deep playoff run. Cochrane played mostly on special teams and logged five tackles (three solo) across 15 regular-season games.