Jack Cochrane News: Headed to Kansas City

Cochrane is slated to re-sign with the Chiefs, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The South Dakota product was a key special-teamer for the Chiefs last season, appearing in 17 games and recording 20 total tackles and one interception across 403 total snaps (341 on special teams, 62 on defense). Now back with Kansas City, Cochrane is expected to assume a similar role during the 2026 season.