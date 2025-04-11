Fantasy Football
Jack Cochrane headshot

Jack Cochrane News: Signs tender with Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Cochrane signed his right of first refusal tender with the Chiefs on Friday.

Cochrane will officially play out the 2025 season on a one-year, $3.263 million contract. He suited up for 15 regular-season games with the team in 2024, playing just nine snaps on defense compared to 296 snaps on special teams. Cochrane figures to reprise a similar role in the coming season, which means he'll remain off the IDP radar for fantasy purposes.

Jack Cochrane
Kansas City Chiefs
