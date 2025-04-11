Jack Cochrane News: Signs tender with Kansas City

Cochrane signed his right of first refusal tender with the Chiefs on Friday.

Cochrane will officially play out the 2025 season on a one-year, $3.263 million contract. He suited up for 15 regular-season games with the team in 2024, playing just nine snaps on defense compared to 296 snaps on special teams. Cochrane figures to reprise a similar role in the coming season, which means he'll remain off the IDP radar for fantasy purposes.