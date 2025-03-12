Jack Cochrane News: Tendered at lowest level

The Chiefs extended a right of first refusal tender to restricted free agent Cochrane on Wednesday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

If Cochrane signs the tender, he'll earn a $3.263 million salary in 2025. The former undrafted free agent out of South Dakota appeared in 15 regular-season games for Kansas City last season, logging five tackles (three solo) as a key cog on the Chiefs' special-teams units. He played just nine snaps on defense.