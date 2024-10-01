Jack Colletto News: Let go from practice squad

The Steelers waived Colletto from the practice squad Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

The move makes room on the Steelers' practice squad for running back La'Mical Perine. Colletto wasn't able to catch on with Pittsburgh's 53-man roster at the conclusion of training camp, but he opted to stick around on the practice squad. Assuming he clears waivers, the 25-year-old fullback will look to join a team in need of blocking out of the backfield.