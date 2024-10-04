Jack Conklin Injury: Could return Sunday

Conklin (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The 30-year-old offensive lineman has yet to play this season due to hamstring and knee injuries, but following Thursday's limited practice session, he's got a chance to suit up in Week 5. If Conklin is unable to make his return to the field Sunday, expect either Dawand Jones (knee) or Germain Ifedi to serve as the Browns' top right tackle.