Jack Conklin Injury: Will miss Week 4

Conklin (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Conklin has yet to play this season due to knee and hamstring injuries. The Browns could really use him, as all of Jedrick Wills (knee), Joel Bitonio (knee), James Hudson (shoulder) and Wyatt Teller (knee, IR) are dealing with injuries up front. Dawand Jones (knee) should continue to start at right tackle, assuming he's cleared from his own injury.