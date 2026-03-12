Jack Conklin News: Dropped by Cleveland
Conklin (concussion) was released by the Brown on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Conklin was sidelined for nine games during Cleveland's 2025 campaign due to concussions, but his release from the team Tuesday suggests he's moved past the issue. The former All-Pro offensive tackle has struggled to stay on the field as of late, appearing in just 21 of the Browns' 51 regular-season games over the last three years. Now a free agent, Conklin will likely find work with a team in need of tackle depth ahead of the 2026 season.
Jack Conklin
Free Agent
