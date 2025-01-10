Fantasy Football
Jack Driscoll headshot

Jack Driscoll Injury: Shifts to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Driscoll (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Driscoll appears to have sustained an ankle injury that will sideline him for the remainder of Philadelphia's 2024 campaign. He appeared in 13 games for the Eagles this season, playing 186 total snaps (110 offensive and 76 on special teams). Expect Tyler Steen to serve as Philadelphia's top reserve right guard with Driscoll now out for the playoffs.

