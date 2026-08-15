Jack Endries News: Catches touchdown in preseason debut
Endries caught a 17-yard touchdown reception from Joe Flacco in Thursday's preseason opener against the Lions. He's competing with veteran Tanner Hudson for a roster spot, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.
This is a roster battle for the fourth tight-end spot, so the stakes are pretty low for fantasy purposes. Endries gets points for athleticism and pass-catching ability, whereas Hudson is more of a reliable veteran that knows the system well. At any rate, either tight end would fall behind Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample and Erick All on the Bengals' depth chart.
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