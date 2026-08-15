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Jack Endries News: Catches touchdown in preseason debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 8:36pm

Endries caught a 17-yard touchdown reception from Joe Flacco in Thursday's preseason opener against the Lions. He's competing with veteran Tanner Hudson for a roster spot, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

This is a roster battle for the fourth tight-end spot, so the stakes are pretty low for fantasy purposes. Endries gets points for athleticism and pass-catching ability, whereas Hudson is more of a reliable veteran that knows the system well. At any rate, either tight end would fall behind Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample and Erick All on the Bengals' depth chart.

Jack Endries
Cincinnati Bengals
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