Jack Gibbens Injury: Out for season

Gibbens (ankle) will undergo surgery Monday and miss the remainder of the season, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Gibbens was carted off the field during Sunday's loss to the Vikings and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. According to Fowler, the 25-year-old is facing a four-month recovery timeline, which should allow him to participate in any offseason training programs. However, Gibbens is set to be a free agent in March, so that won't necessarily be with the Titans.