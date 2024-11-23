Jack Gibbens Injury: Sent to injured reserve

Tennessee placed Gibbens (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Gibbens was injured in last Sunday's loss to the Vikings, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported earlier in the week that Gibbens is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024 season. A reserve linebacker and core special teams player, Gibbens recorded 44 tackles (22 solo), including 0.5 sacks, through 10 appearances this season.