Jack Gibbens News: Becomes unrestricted

Gibbens was not tendered by the Patriots, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Gibbens was a restricted free agent set to receive a $3.6 million tender offer. The Patriots' refusal to tender means Gibbens is now an unrestricted free agent. The linebacker played in all 17 regular-season games for the Patriots in 2025, accumulating 81 tackles (43 solo), including 1.0 sacks. Teams looking for a strong rotational linebacker with starting potential will likely be interested in offering the 27-year-old.