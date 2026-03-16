Jack Gibbens News: Joining Cardinals
Gibbens signed a two-year contract with the Cardinals on Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Arizona was in need of depth at off-ball linebacker after releasing Akeem Davis-Gaither on March 5, and Gibbens has been tabbed as his replacement. While Gibbens started eight of his 17 regular-season appearances for the Patriots last year, he may not be assured a regular role off the bat with Mack Wilson (ribs) and 2025 fourth-round pick Cody Simon present on the roster. However, Gibbens tallied 81 tackles, including 1.0 sack, four pass defenses and one forced fumble in 2025, so production is possible if snaps ever come up for grabs.
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