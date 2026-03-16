Jack Gibbens headshot

Jack Gibbens News: Joining Cardinals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Gibbens signed a two-year contract with the Cardinals on Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Arizona was in need of depth at off-ball linebacker after releasing Akeem Davis-Gaither on March 5, and Gibbens has been tabbed as his replacement. While Gibbens started eight of his 17 regular-season appearances for the Patriots last year, he may not be assured a regular role off the bat with Mack Wilson (ribs) and 2025 fourth-round pick Cody Simon present on the roster. However, Gibbens tallied 81 tackles, including 1.0 sack, four pass defenses and one forced fumble in 2025, so production is possible if snaps ever come up for grabs.

Jack Gibbens
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Gibbens See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Gibbens See More
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 17: Top Risers & Fallers
NFL
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 17: Top Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
82 days ago
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 13: Top Risers and Fallers
NFL
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 13: Top Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
110 days ago
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 11: Top Risers and Fallers
NFL
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 11: Top Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
125 days ago
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 5: Top Risers and Fallers
NFL
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 5: Top Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
168 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Browns-Broncos Matchup
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Browns-Broncos Matchup
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
November 27, 2024