Jack Gibbens News: Leads team in tackles again

Gibbens recorded 14 tackles (five solo), including 0.5 sacks and two tackles for losses, in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Patriots.

The inside linebacker also led Tennessee in tackles in the team's Week 8 loss to Detroit. Gibbens has now played every defensive snap in the two games since the Titans traded Ernest Jones to the Seahawks. Tennessee coach Brian Callahan said it would be difficult to replace Gibbens with the player who came back in that trade, Jerome Baker, even once Baker is ready to play, per Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com.