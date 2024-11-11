Jack Gibbens News: Tackling machine in loss

Gibbens recorded 15 tackles (10 solo) in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Chargers.

Gibbens has been starting at linebacker since the Titans traded Ernest Jones to the Seahawks, and he has capitalized on the opportunity with 37 tackles (18 solo) and 0.5 sacks through three games. The third-year linebacker posted 95 tackles (55 solo) over 14 games last season, so as long as he's starting in Tennessee, we should expect solid fantasy returns.