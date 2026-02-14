Jack Gibbens headshot

Jack Gibbens News: Tallies 81 stops in 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Gibbens made 81 tackles (43 solo), including 1.0 sacks, across 17 regular-season appearances with the Patriots in 2025. He also had four passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Gibbens additionally made 19 tackles (seven solo) across four postseason appearances. After playing out the 2025 campaign on a one-year deal with New England, the 27-year-old linebacker is now slated to become a restricted free agent. As such, the likeliest outcome is that he returns to the Patriots in 2026 to handle a rotational role at linebacker.

Jack Gibbens
New England Patriots
