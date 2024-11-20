Jack Jones Injury: Won't practice Wednesday
Head coach Antonio Pierce told reporters that Jones (back) won't practice Wednesday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Jones likely picked up a back injury in the Raiders' Week 11 loss to the Dolphins, despite playing 55 defensive snaps and recording seven total tackles. The Arizona State product likely needs to upgrade to at least limited participation either Thursday or Friday in order to suit up for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Bronocs.
