Jack Jones News: Good to go for Week 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 18, 2024

Jones (illness) was a full participant in practice Friday and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Rams, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

An illness kept Jones off the practice field Wednesday, but he was able to ramp up his activity over the following two days and he'll be good to go for Sunday's contest. The 2022 fourth-round pick has logged 23 tackles (17 solo) and five pass break ups through the first six games of the regular season.

