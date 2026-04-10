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Jack Jones News: Lands with 49ers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 3:08pm

Jones signed a one-year contract with San Francisco on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones started all 17 regular-season games for the Dolphins in 2025, in which span he totaled a career-high 77 tackles (49 solo) plus six passes defensed, including one interception, and two forced fumble. Now with the 49ers, Jones could provide Renardo Green with competition for outside cornerback snaps across from Deommodore Lenoir, or competition with Darrell Luter for a depth role.

Jack Jones
San Francisco 49ers
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