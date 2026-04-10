Jack Jones News: Lands with 49ers
Jones signed a one-year contract with San Francisco on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Jones started all 17 regular-season games for the Dolphins in 2025, in which span he totaled a career-high 77 tackles (49 solo) plus six passes defensed, including one interception, and two forced fumble. Now with the 49ers, Jones could provide Renardo Green with competition for outside cornerback snaps across from Deommodore Lenoir, or competition with Darrell Luter for a depth role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Jones See More
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 17 Overview104 days ago
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 16 Overview111 days ago
-
NFL Picks
Dolphins vs. Steelers Monday Night Football Best Bets116 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 15 Monday Night Game Preview: Dolphins-Steelers Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips117 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 15 Sunday Night Game Preview: Vikings-Cowboys Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips117 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Jones See More