Jack Jones headshot

Jack Jones News: Pick-six vs. Bengals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Jones finished Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Bengals with four solo tackles, two pass breakups and an interception that he returned 29 yards for a touchdown.

Jones logged his first interception of the regular season Sunday. He perfectly read a screen pass from Joe Burrow intended for Ja'Marr Chase early in the fourth quarter, which Jones returned for a 29-yard pick-six. Through the first nine games of the 2024 regular season, Jones has logged 34 tackles (26 solo), eight pass breakups and one pick six.

Jack Jones
Las Vegas Raiders
