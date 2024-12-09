Fantasy Football
Jack Jones News: Picks off Mayfield in Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Jones tallied three solo tackles and one interception in Sunday's 28-13 loss to the Buccaneers.

Jones picked off an errant pass in the end zone from Baker Mayfield, which prevented the Bucs from scoring on their final offensive drive of the first half. Through 13 regular-season games, Jones has logged 54 tackles (45 solo) and 11 pass defenses (including one interecption and a pick six).

