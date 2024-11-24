Jack Jones News: Will suit up Sunday
Jones (back) is active for Sunday's Week 12 battle against the Broncos.
Jones hurt his back last Sunday against Miami and logged a DNP/DNP/LP practice progression this week. Nonetheless, the cornerback will be able to suit up Sunday versus Denver. Through 10 games, Jones has tallied 41 tackles (32 solo) and eight pass defenses, including an interception that he returned for a touchdown.
