Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jack Jones headshot

Jack Jones News: Will suit up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Jones (back) is active for Sunday's Week 12 battle against the Broncos.

Jones hurt his back last Sunday against Miami and logged a DNP/DNP/LP practice progression this week. Nonetheless, the cornerback will be able to suit up Sunday versus Denver. Through 10 games, Jones has tallied 41 tackles (32 solo) and eight pass defenses, including an interception that he returned for a touchdown.

Jack Jones
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now