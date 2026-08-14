Jack Nelson Injury: Let go with injury settlement
The Falcons waived Nelson (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Nelson was slated to miss the entire 2026 season after he reverted to the Falcons' injured reserve. However, the settlement allows the 2025 seventh-rounder to sign and play with a team this season once he's fully healthy. Nelson appeared in 10 regular-season games with the Falcons during his rookie year, though he mostly played on special teams and saw just four snaps on offense.
Jack Nelson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app