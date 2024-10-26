Jack Plummer News: Elevated for Week 8

The Panthers elevated Plummer from the practice squad Saturday in advance of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Plummer appears set to work as the backup to Bryce Young versus Denver on Sunday, with Andy Dalton (thumb) officially listed as doubtful for Week 8. The undrafted rookie out of Louisville appeared in all three of Carolina's preseason contests, throwing for 406 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.