Jack Plummer News: Inked to active roster

The Panthers signed Plummer to the active roster Saturday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Plummer was elevated to the Panthers' active roster in Week 8 for a one-game stint and has been with the practice squad since. The No. 1 overall pick of 2023, Bryce Young, is expected to be under center and backed up by veteran Andy Dalton. Thus, Plummer will serve as the No. 3 option under center.