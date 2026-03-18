Jack Sanborn News: Returning to Chicago
The Bears signed Sanborn to a one-year deal on Wednesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports
Sanborn is returning to Chicago, where he spent the first three years of his career before signing with the Cowboys for the 2025 campaign. The 25-year-old has seemingly recovered from the groin injury that landed him on Dallas' injured reserve last November and will likely serve a depth role with the Bears during the upcoming campaign.
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