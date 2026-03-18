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Jack Sanborn News: Returning to Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

The Bears signed Sanborn to a one-year deal on Wednesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports

Sanborn is returning to Chicago, where he spent the first three years of his career before signing with the Cowboys for the 2025 campaign. The 25-year-old has seemingly recovered from the groin injury that landed him on Dallas' injured reserve last November and will likely serve a depth role with the Bears during the upcoming campaign.

Jack Sanborn
Chicago Bears
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