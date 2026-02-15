Jack Sawyer News: Limited role in rookie campaign

Sawyer recorded 34 total tackles (16 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding four passes defensed, two of which were interceptions, over 17 contests during the 2025 regular season.

Sawyer split his time pretty evenly between defense and special teams, but he was still able to make a few splash plays in 2025. The rookie linebacker notched his first career sack in Week 2 against the Seahawks, and he later added an interception in Week 9 versus the Colts and another one in Week 17 at Cleveland. Sawyer also found himself in the backfield in the Steelers' 30-6 loss to the Texans in the wild-card round, recording a strip-sack of C.J. Stroud in the first quarter, a fumble which teammate Yahya Black recovered. The linebacker figures to enter the 2026 season as a top reserve option behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith at outside linebacker.