Jack Stoll Injury: Sent to IR
The Browns placed Stoll (undisclosed) on injured reserve Thursday.
Stoll inked a deal with Cleveland back in March at the onset of free agency and was expected to fill a blocking role as a depth tight end. He's now going to spend the 2026 season on injured reserve unless the Browns later release Stoll with an injury settlement.
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