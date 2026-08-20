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Jack Stoll Injury: Sent to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

The Browns placed Stoll (undisclosed) on injured reserve Thursday.

Stoll inked a deal with Cleveland back in March at the onset of free agency and was expected to fill a blocking role as a depth tight end. He's now going to spend the 2026 season on injured reserve unless the Browns later release Stoll with an injury settlement.

Jack Stoll
Cleveland Browns
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