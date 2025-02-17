Fantasy Football
Jack Stoll headshot

Jack Stoll News: Headed for free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Stoll was not targeted across four regular-season appearances with the Dolphins in 2024. He also appeared in seven regular-season games with the Eagles, securing two of three targets for 10 yards.

Stoll concluded the 2024 campaign on Miami's roster after having been claimed off waivers from Philadelphia. Back in 2023, he put up five catches for 38 yards (on eight targets) across 17 regular-season appearances with the Eagles. The 27-year-old tight end will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Jack Stoll
Miami Dolphins
