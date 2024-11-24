Jack Stoll News: Inactive Sunday

Stoll (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Dolphins claimed Stoll off waivers from the Eagles on Nov. 13, but the tight end did not play an offensive snap in the team's 34-19 win over the Raiders last week. Stoll played on 194 offensive snaps in seven games for Philadelphia, catching two passes for 10 yards. The healthy tight end appears to remain behind Jonnu Smith, Julian Hill and Durham Smythe on Miami's depth chart.