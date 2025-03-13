Fantasy Football
Jack Stoll headshot

Jack Stoll News: Lands in New Orleans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Stoll agreed to terms Thursday on a one-year contract with the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Stoll played seven regular-season games in Philadelphia last year before being waived, then being claimed by Miami and making four more appearances. He'll now get a chance to compete for a depth gig in New Orleans, where he boasts familiarity with new head coach Kellen Moore.

