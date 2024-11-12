Jack Stoll News: Let go by Philadelphia
The Eagles waived Stoll on Tuesday.
Stoll operated as the Eagles' No. 2 tight end behind Grant Calcaterra from Week 7 through 9 due to Dallas Goedert being sidelined with a hamstring injury. Goedert returned for the Eagles' Week 10 win over the Cowboys, during which Stoll played 35 snaps (17 on offense, 18 on special teams) without recording a stat. Stoll could be claimed off waivers by a team in need of tight end depth, but if he goes unclaimed, he has the option of returning to Philadelphia on the practice squad or exploring other opportunities.
Jack Stoll
Free Agent
