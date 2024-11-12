Jack Stoll News: Let go by Philadelphia

The Eagles waived Stoll on Tuesday.

Stoll operated as the Eagles' No. 2 tight end behind Grant Calcaterra from Week 7 through 9 due to Dallas Goedert being sidelined with a hamstring injury. Goedert returned for the Eagles' Week 10 win over the Cowboys, during which Stoll played 35 snaps (17 on offense, 18 on special teams) without recording a stat. Stoll could be claimed off waivers by a team in need of tight end depth, but if he goes unclaimed, he has the option of returning to Philadelphia on the practice squad or exploring other opportunities.