Jack Stoll headshot

Jack Stoll News: Moving on to Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Stoll (knee) agreed to terms Wednesday on a one-year contract with the Browns, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Stoll, who appears back to full health after ending the 2025 season on IR due to a knee issue, will provide depth behind breakout rookie tight end Harold Fannin (groin) for Cleveland. Across 15 regular-season appearances with the Saints last year, Stoll secured six of 11 targets for 46 yards and one touchdown.

Jack Stoll
Cleveland Browns
