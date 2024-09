Jack Stoll: Signed to 53-man roster

The Eagles signed Stoll to the 53-man roster off the practice squad on Tuesday.

Stoll was elevated versus the Saints in Week 3 to serve as Philadelphia's third tight end behind Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra. He wasn't targeted while handling 13 offensive snaps in that contest. Stoll now figures to handle a similar role, primarily contributing as a blocker, on the road against Tampa Bay on Sunday.