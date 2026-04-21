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Jack Westover News: Signs ERFA tender

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Westover signed his exclusive-rights free-agent tender with the Patriots on Tuesday.

It was merely a formality for the 26-year-old lead blocker. Westover has touched the ball one time in 20 career regular-season games and has logged 246 offensive snaps in that span.

Jack Westover
New England Patriots
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