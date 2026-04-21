Jack Westover News: Signs ERFA tender
Westover signed his exclusive-rights free-agent tender with the Patriots on Tuesday.
It was merely a formality for the 26-year-old lead blocker. Westover has touched the ball one time in 20 career regular-season games and has logged 246 offensive snaps in that span.
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