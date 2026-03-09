Jack Westover headshot

Jack Westover News: Tendered by New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

The Patriots are tendering Westover, who was an exclusive rights free agent, Mark Daniels of MassLive reports Monday.

Westover will be under contract with the team for 2026 once he signs his tender. He is used almost exclusively as a blocker at fullback and tight end in addition to contributing on special teams. Westover has one catch in 20 regular-season NFL games.

Jack Westover
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Westover See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Westover See More
Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from Conference Championship Games
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from Conference Championship Games
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
41 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Divisional Round
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Divisional Round
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
49 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Wild-Card Round
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Wild-Card Round
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
55 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
62 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
70 days ago