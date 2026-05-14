Jack Wilson headshot

Jack Wilson Injury: Agrees to injury settlement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

The Colts cut Wilson (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Thursday, per the NFL's official media site.

Wilson was waived/injured by the Colts in late April and cleared waivers. Now, he'll have a chance to get healthy before looking for his next opportunity. The lineman from Minnesota is 26 years old and has yet to play in an NFL game.

Jack Wilson
 Free Agent
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