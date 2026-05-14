Jack Wilson Injury: Agrees to injury settlement
The Colts cut Wilson (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Thursday, per the NFL's official media site.
Wilson was waived/injured by the Colts in late April and cleared waivers. Now, he'll have a chance to get healthy before looking for his next opportunity. The lineman from Minnesota is 26 years old and has yet to play in an NFL game.
Jack Wilson
Free Agent
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