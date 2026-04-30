Jack Wilson headshot

Jack Wilson Injury: Waived by Indy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Wilson (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Colts on Thursday.

The offensive tackle will revert to the team's injured-reserve list if he goes unclaimed by other teams. At that point, Wilson would need to reach an injury settlement with the Colts to have a chance to play in 2026. The 6-11 former college basketball player has yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game.

Jack Wilson
 Free Agent
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