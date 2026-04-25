Jackie Marshall News: Selected by Titans

The Titans selected Marshall in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 184th overall.

Marshall is a gap-splitting defensive tackle out of Baylor who is undersized (6-foot-3, 293 pounds) to the point that he might mostly play in passing-down situations. What makes Marshall interesting is his burst off the line. Though he might be light, Marshall's 4.88-second 40 is still very fast for his size.